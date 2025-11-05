Head to Head Review: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) versus Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Freight Technologies and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 3 1 0 2.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a consensus target price of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 31.96% 17.47% 12.99%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Freight Technologies and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freight Technologies and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million 0.17 -$5.60 million ($2.90) -0.29 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $31.33 billion 0.29 $743.97 million $18.86 16.03

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies. Freight Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste beats Freight Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.