Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLYM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Climb Bio in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Climb Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Climb Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

NASDAQ CLYM opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.06. Climb Bio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Climb Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLYM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Diadema Partners LP grew its position in shares of Climb Bio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 702,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

