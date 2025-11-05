Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

