Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Financial Review

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 VYNE Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Profitability

VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,807.81%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -772.76% -347.06% VYNE Therapeutics -8,097.69% -77.57% -63.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and VYNE Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.15 million ($50.54) -0.06 VYNE Therapeutics $500,000.00 16.69 -$39.83 million ($0.90) -0.36

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VYNE Therapeutics. VYNE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VYNE Therapeutics beats Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers . The company is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

