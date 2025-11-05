Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3,660.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.96% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $60,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $305.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $312.44.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8463 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

