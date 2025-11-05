Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after purchasing an additional 196,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,231,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after buying an additional 184,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after buying an additional 318,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,049,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

