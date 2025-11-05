Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.70. 58,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 145,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

