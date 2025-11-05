Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.8699 and last traded at $0.8464. 92,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,186,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8405.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lobo EV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lobo EV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lobo EV Technologies
Lobo EV Technologies Trading Up 0.7%
About Lobo EV Technologies
Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lobo EV Technologies
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.