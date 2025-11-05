MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Trading Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 17,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 16,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -3.66.

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

