YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.49. 5,519,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,865,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.
YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5,652.0%.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
