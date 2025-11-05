YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.49. 5,519,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,865,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5,652.0%.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $4,741,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000.

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

