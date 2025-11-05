Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 2,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Verde Clean Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verde Clean Fuels presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 4.8%

The firm has a market cap of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Verde Clean Fuels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Verde Clean Fuels worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

