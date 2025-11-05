Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.21 and last traded at GBX 2.19. Approximately 1,871,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 920,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.16.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £65.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.79.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

See Also

