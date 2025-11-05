Canaan (LON:CAN) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Canaan Inc (LON:CAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 231.90 and last traded at GBX 232.90. 596,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,057,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canaan from GBX 270 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canaan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -15.61.

Starting its life as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ today is a global media and entertainment company with a brand recognised worldwide amongst the Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally (source: Kantar Brandz, 2023). It generates revenues in 195 countries and operates directly in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a total of approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.

