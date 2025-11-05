Fiinu (LON:BANK) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Fiinu Plc (LON:BANK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9. 533,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,255,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75.

The firm has a market cap of £37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.78.

Fiinu (LON:BANK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fiinu plc is a UK-based fintech group delivering open banking-enabled infrastructure and financial services across lending and brokerage.

At the heart of Fiinu’s strategy is the Plugin Overdraft®, a white-label solution that integrates seamlessly into existing banking applications, allowing customers to access arranged overdrafts without switching banks.

