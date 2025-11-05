TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Trading Down 15.9% – Time to Sell?

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 1,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 15.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

