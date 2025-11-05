South Dakota Investment Council Invests $434,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,858 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.68 per share, with a total value of $8,198,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,618,183.16. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,478.32. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.41 and a 52-week high of $255.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

