South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Allete, Inc. $ALE

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Allete were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allete by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allete during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allete during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allete by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Allete by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. Allete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.90 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Allete in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

