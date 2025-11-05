South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 2,000 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in IDEX were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,050,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,007,000 after acquiring an additional 831,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,182,000 after acquiring an additional 450,704 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $49,815,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in IDEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,249,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 206,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.0%

IEX stock opened at $168.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average is $172.35. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

