South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 10,603 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,454,012 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,859,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,364,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 911,886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 757,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,426,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after buying an additional 751,730 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,850. The trade was a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,927.26. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,792 shares of company stock worth $902,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

