Amalgamated Bank Sells 642 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $258.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $254.83 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

