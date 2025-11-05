Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in TKO Group by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $1,883,048.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,023 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,509.86. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Baird R W raised shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.38.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:TKO opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.42.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.62%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

