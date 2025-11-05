State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 4,300 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 759,122 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 734,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 310,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 18.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,746,000 after acquiring an additional 240,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

