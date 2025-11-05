State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,200 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $111.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $114.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

