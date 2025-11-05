Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

