Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,103 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,970 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $95.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

