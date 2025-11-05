State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 45.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,018.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,564,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.55.

AVY opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

