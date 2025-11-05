iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

