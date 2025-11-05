Cars.com (CARS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $181.3670 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $178.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $642.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,885.97. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,220,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cars.com by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cars.com by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

