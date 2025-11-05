Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
