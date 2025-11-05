Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $76.1950 million for the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 1,301,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 3,869,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOVA

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.