Assetmark Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 16,098.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,933 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.22. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $33.47.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. STMicroelectronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

