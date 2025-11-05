First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV Stake Lessened by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,330 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,680,000 after acquiring an additional 268,657 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,162,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 157,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,014,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 980,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 104,645 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $657.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,537.25 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49,317.94%.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

