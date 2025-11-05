Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $76.00

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $67.18.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,324,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,480,000 after buying an additional 1,233,059 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ryanair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,790,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,253,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryanair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,909,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after buying an additional 266,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,499,000 after purchasing an additional 539,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

