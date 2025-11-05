Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 147,150 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,150 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,914.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,369.70. This trade represents a 12.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $809,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $809,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

