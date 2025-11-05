Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,109 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in Biogen by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 38,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,286,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.42.

Biogen Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $179.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.