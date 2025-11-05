Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 64.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,560,000 after buying an additional 1,410,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $196,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,033,000 after purchasing an additional 834,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 33.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,463,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,812,000 after purchasing an additional 622,096 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Targa Resources stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

