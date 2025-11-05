Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $293,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWG. Zacks Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

