Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,026 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $245,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1%

CP opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

