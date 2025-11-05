Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,956 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $301.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.43 and its 200-day moving average is $248.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.38.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

