Assetmark Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 729.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 185.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.