Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cactus were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Cactus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Cactus Stock Down 2.8%

WHD stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,156.16. This trade represents a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

