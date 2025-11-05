Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,223 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 753,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,229,000 after buying an additional 353,416 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 244.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,583,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,915,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $168.12.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.