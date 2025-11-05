Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Leidos by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 88,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Leidos Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.