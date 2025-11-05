Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $53,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,382.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,059,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after buying an additional 987,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,022,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 854,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,003,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,005,000 after buying an additional 825,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $324.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

