Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,549,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,095,000 after acquiring an additional 372,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,458,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,181,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,560,000 after acquiring an additional 108,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on J. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

