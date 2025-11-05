Keybank National Association OH Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,499,000 after buying an additional 173,963 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $10,062,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $8,588,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 352,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,992,000 after buying an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.33.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $779.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.47 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

