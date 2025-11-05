U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

