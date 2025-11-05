Centene Corporation $CNC Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Centene were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.