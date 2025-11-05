Keybank National Association OH Has $572,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 62.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 486.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $208.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.76.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

