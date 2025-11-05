Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,449,000 after purchasing an additional 993,022 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,536,000 after purchasing an additional 530,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 588,909 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

CGBL opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

